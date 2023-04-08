Foreign Tourist Killed in Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack - Israeli Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) A deceased man and all others who suffered injuries after the Friday terrorist attack on the Tel Aviv promenade were foreign tourists, Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli emergency service, said.

"Summary of terror attack in Tel Aviv: MDA EMTs and Paramedics have pronounced a 30 year old male deceased, and are evacuating 5 victims struck by a car, including 3 in moderate condition, and 2 in mild condition. All tourists," MDA tweeted.