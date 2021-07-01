Foreign Tourists in France to Have to Pay for COVID Tests From July 7 - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Foreign tourists in France will have to pay for coronavirus tests from July 7, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

"We decided to make tests paid from July 7 for foreign tourists: up to 49 Euros ($58) for a PCR test and 29 euros ($34) for an antigen test," Attal said in an interview with Les Echos.

According to him, this is a matter of reciprocity, since in most countries where the French travel, such tests are paid.

Currently, in France, all COVID-19 tests - both PCR and rapid antigen tests - are free.