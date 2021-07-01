UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Tourists In France To Have To Pay For COVID Tests From July 7 - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:50 AM

Foreign Tourists in France to Have to Pay for COVID Tests From July 7 - Cabinet

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Foreign tourists in France will have to pay for coronavirus tests from July 7, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

"We decided to make tests paid from July 7 for foreign tourists: up to 49 Euros ($58) for a PCR test and 29 euros ($34) for an antigen test," Attal said in an interview with Les Echos.

According to him, this is a matter of reciprocity, since in most countries where the French travel, such tests are paid.

Currently, in France, all COVID-19 tests - both PCR and rapid antigen tests - are free.

Related Topics

France July All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

4 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

4 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

5 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

5 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.