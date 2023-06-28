Open Menu

Foreign Tourists Must Have Access To All Formalities, Including Electronic Visas - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 10:50 PM

DERBENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Foreign tourists in Russia must have access to all the necessary formalities, including electronic visas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Foreign citizens choose our resorts.

All the formalities for them should be as convenient as possible. We are interested in this, it is not only for us, for the development of the industry. This includes the opportunity to issue an electronic visa for the main tourist destinations. This modern and convenient mechanism should start working as soon as possible," Putin said at a meeting in Russia's Dagestan Region.

