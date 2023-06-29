Open Menu

Foreign Tourists Must Have Access To All Formalities, Including Electronic Visas - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 04:40 AM

DERBENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Foreign tourists in Russia must have access to all the necessary formalities, including electronic visas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Foreign citizens choose our resorts. All the formalities for them should be as convenient as possible. We are interested in this, it is not only for us, for the development of the industry. This includes the opportunity to issue an electronic visa for the main tourist destinations. This modern and convenient mechanism should start working as soon as possible," Putin said at a meeting in Russia's Dagestan Region.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development is expecting that the Russian Foreign Ministry will launch electronic visas for tourists from Iran and other countries of the Islamic world, including Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia, from July 1, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told the meeting with Putin.

The law on the issuance of electronic visas for residents of 52 countries from 2021 was adopted in 2020. However, its entry into force was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fall of 2022, Putin instructed the government, together with the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service, to consider the resumption of electronic visas for residents of countries not included in the list of unfriendly countries.

