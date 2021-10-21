UrduPoint.com

Foreign Travelers To Japan Fall 99 Pct In September From Pre-pandemic Level

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:37 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The number of foreign visitors to Japan dropped over 99 percent in September compared with the same month in 2019, local media reported on Thursday.

Japan has banned most foreign travelers from entering the country since January, except for those who have special reasons.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of estimated foreign travelers last month was around 17,700, falling 99.2 percent from September 2019, when 2.27 million travelers came to Japan.

Among the estimated numbers, 4,000 people arrived from China, 2,200 from South Korea, 1,700 from the United States and 1,000 from Vietnam.

Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese government is also monitoring the increasing oil prices, which could possibly raise the cost of public transportation and deal another blow on the tourism industry.

"Tourism demand suddenly evaporated because of the pandemic. Now, as we head into winter, higher kerosene prices are going to be a big problem. In addition, rising fuel costs could have an impact on public transportation," said Tourism Agency Commissioner of Japan Koichi Wada.

Wada said under the current situation, the Tourism Agency would be prepared to help with various financial support.

