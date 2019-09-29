Foreign Troops in Syria No Longer Needed as Constitutional Committee Created - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik that the presence of foreign forces in the Arab republic is not needed anymore amid the establishment of the Constitutional Committee.

"As I said, what is important is that we are entering into a situation where whatever reasons for different armies have to be there are sorted out because we have a political deal that makes it possible to say that this is no longer necessary," Pedersen said.