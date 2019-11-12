Foreign Troops Kill 4 Afghan Soldiers, Injure 6 Others in Eastern Logar Province - Police

Four Afghan soldiers were killed and six others injured as foreign troops conducted an attack on an army checkpoint in the eastern Logar province, Shapoor Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the provincial police chief, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Four Afghan soldiers were killed and six others injured as foreign troops conducted an attack on an army checkpoint in the eastern Logar province, Shapoor Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the provincial police chief, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The attack was conducted last night near Khadar Bazar, the source specified.

While Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation, with the government fighting numerous extremist and militant groups, the Defense Ministry announced on November 10 defeat over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), adding that only small cells remained in the country.