Foreign Troops Should Not Be in Syria, Turkey Ready to Leave If There Is Chance - Russia

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) SULTAN, December 22 (Sputnik) - Foreign troops should not be present in Syria, Russia's special envoy, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Wednesday, adding that Turkey promised to withdraw its forces if there is such opportunity.

"We oppose any illegal armed military presence.

This is a clear violation of international law, and this should not continue. Our Turkish partners on an ongoing basis declare and at the same time emphasize that they stand for the territorial integrity of Syria, for the unity of Syria, for its independence. They say that they are temporarily and will leave as soon as the opportunity allows them to do it, "Lavrentyev said at a press conference following the Astana format meeting.