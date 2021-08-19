UrduPoint.com

Foreign Troops Withdrawal From Libya Should Be Step-by-Step, Synchronized - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Thursday that foreign forces withdrawal from Libya should be synchronized in order not to violate the existing balance of powers in the country.

Following negotiations with Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's support for full withdrawal of foreign troops.

"The withdrawal of these troops, which must for sure take place, must be organized, as madame minister mentioned, in a step-by-step manner and be synchronized without creating a preponderance on any side at any stage. This is the priority, not attempts to wander from the subject and start discussing whose presence is legitimate and whose is not," Lavrov said at a press conference.

