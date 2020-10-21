UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Visitors To Japan Decrease By 99.4 Pct In September

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:19 PM

Foreign visitors to Japan decrease by 99.4 pct in September

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in September plummeted by 99.4 percent from a year ago due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, the government said in a report on Wednesda

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The number of foreign visitors to Japan in September plummeted by 99.4 percent from a year ago due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, the government said in a report on Wednesday.

According to estimates by the Japan Tourism Agency, 13,700 foreign travelers arrived in Japan in September. Among them, China accounted for the most with 3,000, followed by Vietnam with 2,700 and South Korea with 1,400.

Although the latest figure marked the 12th consecutive monthly decline since last October, it rose by 5,000 from August, as entry restrictions were eased for those who hold residential status in Japan.

The figure included foreigners entering or re-entering Japan, such as expatriates and their families, and international students, while airline and ship crews as well as permanent residents were excluded.

Meanwhile, the number of Japanese nationals leaving the country in September tumbled 98.2 percent from a year earlier to 31,600.

With inbound tourism battered by the COVID-19 outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to revive the industry by compiling measures by the end of the year.

According to Suga, he will maintain the country's target of attracting 60 million visitors by 2030 and keep working toward it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Japan South Korea Vietnam August September October From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

20 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

35 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

37 minutes ago

Acting Kyrgyz President Notes Russia's Special Rol ..

5 minutes ago

Lockdowns Without Proper Contact Tracing Unlikely ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.