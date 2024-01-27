Foreign Visitors To Japan Rise 6-fold In 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The number of foreigners who entered Japan in 2023 jumped about six-fold from the previous year, reaching 80 percent of the record high marked in 2019, government data showed.
About 25.83 million foreigners visited Japan in 2023, recovering to around 80 percent of the record high of 31.19 million marked in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the Immigration Services Agency said in a preliminary report Friday.
The short-term stay visa, issued for purposes such as tourism and business trips, was the most common permit to be issued at around 23.
13 million, climbing eight times from the previous year.
Over 180,000 foreign nationals entered via the technical intern training visa, the second highest, while nearly 140,00 people arrived to study on student visa, according to the data.
Meanwhile, the number of Japanese nationals who went overseas in 2023 more than tripled from a year earlier to over 9.62 million, but the figure was less than half of the record 20.08 million logged in 2019.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Türkiye -- GFZ2 minutes ago
-
Ashwin strikes as England chase India's lead of 19022 minutes ago
-
'Out of energy' Klopp to quit as Liverpool manager at end of season32 minutes ago
-
Security Council to meet after UN top court's Gaza ruling42 minutes ago
-
New French immigration law promulgated by Macron: Official Journal52 minutes ago
-
Dazzling Doncic scores 73 as Mavs down Hawks1 hour ago
-
Civilians trapped by fighting in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Washington approves sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey2 hours ago
-
Jury orders Trump to pay $83m for sex assault defamation2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Marshall Islands establish diplomatic ties2 hours ago
-
Cricket: India vs England 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
LPGA Drive On Championship scores2 hours ago