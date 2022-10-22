Foreigner Detained in Kazakhstan for Forging Passports For Afghans - Security Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The Kazakh National Security Committee (NSC) said on Saturday it has detained a foreign citizen on suspicion of forging passports for Afghan nationals fleeing the country.

"On October 13, 2022, the Border Guard Service of the NSC and the prosecutor's office of the city of Almaty stopped a flow of illegal migration of Afghan citizens through the territory of Kazakhstan," the committee's press office said in a statement.

The office added that the Border Guard Service has detained a foreign citizen while he was exchanging $1,500 for a fake passport of one of the countries of Central Asia.

The office added that the seals of several Kazakh organizations, 20 Afghan passports, birth certificates, and other documents necessary for obtaining citizenship of Kazakhstan, residence permits, and extension of stay in the country have been seized during the search.

The detained foreigner has been placed in a pre-trial detention center of the Police Department of the Almaty city.