Foreigner Who Opened Fire at Chisinau Airport Takes Hostages - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) A foreigner who opened fire at the Chisinau airport on Friday barricaded himself with hostages, Moldovan news agency Ziarul de Garda reported.

Earlier in the day, the Chisinau police said that an unknown person opened fire at the airport, adding that passengers were evacuated.

According to the news agency, the hostage-taker made several shots in the air and at border guards.