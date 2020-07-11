UrduPoint.com
Foreigners Arriving In Russia Should Present COVID-19 Absence Certificate - Golikova

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:28 AM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced on Friday that foreign citizens arriving in Russia would have to present a medical certificate proving they are not infected with the coronavirus, which should be issued no earlier than three days prior to the arrival

"[Russian public health watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor has proposed introducing a COVID-19 examination for those arriving in the Russian Federation from abroad, instead of the 14-day quarantine. Foreign citizens should provide medical documents confirming negative results of a laboratory PCR test, issued no earlier than three days prior to the arrival to the Russian Federation, or medical documents confirming IgG antibodies," Golikova said at a briefing.

Russians returning to the country from abroad should provide information on their COVID-19 status or be tested already in Russia, the deputy prime minister added.

"As for the Russian citizens returning to the Russian Federation, they can take a PCR test in the country where they stayed 72 hours ahead of their arrival to the Russian Federation. And they can also take a PCR test within three days after their arrival," Golikova explained.

