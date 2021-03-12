UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreigners Entering Turkey Will Receive Digital Code To Track COVID-19 Spread - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Foreigners Entering Turkey Will Receive Digital Code to Track COVID-19 Spread - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Starting March 15, foreigners entering Turkey will receive a unique digital code after filling an online form as part of the government's effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the country's health ministry announced on Friday.

"Using the HES [Hayat Eve Sigar - Life Fits Into Home] code we will be able to notify you if you come into contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 at any point of your trip. If you do not fill in the form or provide misleading information, you may face legal and administrative penalties. Additionally, you may be prohibited from entering Turkey in the future," according to a notice the ministry posted on its website.

Earlier, a health ministry spokesperson told Sputnik that passengers arriving in Turkey by air will be required to fill in a digital version of the questionnaire instead of a paper one to help track COVID-19 spread. Starting March 15, they will have to fill out a form on the official website of the health ministry 72 hours prior to their flight and download it on their mobile device.

The form has similar questions to the paper version that passengers were previously required to fill in, such as name, ID, flight number, address in Turkey and ten recently visited countries. After submitting the form, passengers will receive a unique code, the co-called HES code, generated by the health ministry's digital project, which will allow to track potential contacts with the infected.

Turkish nationals have already been required to apply for the code amid the recent COVID-19 spike in order to travel inside the country, to check into hotels and visit government offices and shopping centers. In some provinces, people have to show their HES code to enter most public places, including cafes, restaurants, beauty salons, gyms and to use public transportation.

Related Topics

Mobile Turkey Visit March May From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces to impose smart lockdown fro ..

24 minutes ago

PHC Abbottabad rejects MPA bail request in double ..

1 minute ago

AFC decision shows its confidence in UAE&#039;s in ..

36 minutes ago

IMF welcomes China's greater focus on high-quality ..

1 minute ago

Improvement to HK electoral system has firm consti ..

1 minute ago

DC chairs meeting of anti polio drive

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.