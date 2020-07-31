UrduPoint.com
Foreigners Flying To Russia Must Have Certificate Proving COVID-19 Negative Status

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Foreigners arriving in Russian must have a certificate of COVID-19 negative status already upon boarding the plane, including during transit via Russia, according to a decree of chief state sanitary doctor published on legal information portal.

"Foreign citizens and stateless persons, when boarding an aircraft performing international air transportation, traveling to a destination in Russia, including for the purpose of transit through the territory of Russia, and when crossing Russia's state border, must ensure that they have a medical document with them (in Russian or English), confirming the negative result of a laboratory study of material for COVID-19," the document says.

It is specified that the study must be performed by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method no earlier than three Calendar days before arrival in Russia.

More Stories From World

