Foreigners Flying to Russia Must Have Certificate Proving COVID-19 Negative Status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Foreigners arriving in Russian must have a certificate of COVID-19 negative status already upon boarding the plane, including during transit via Russia, according to a decree of chief state sanitary doctor published on legal information portal.

"Foreign citizens and stateless persons, when boarding an aircraft performing international air transportation, traveling to a destination in Russia, including for the purpose of transit through the territory of Russia, and when crossing Russia's state border, must ensure that they have a medical document with them (in Russian or English), confirming the negative result of a laboratory study of material for COVID-19," the document says.

It is specified that the study must be performed by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method no earlier than three Calendar days before arrival in Russia.