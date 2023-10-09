Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas attack

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Hamas Saturday that has left 700 people dead, mostly Israelis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Hamas Saturday that has left 700 people dead, mostly Israelis.

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were massacred.

Here is what we know so far:

- Thailand: 12 dead, 11 hostages -

Twelve Thai labourers were killed, eight were wounded and 11 were taken captive, foreign ministry spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said Monday.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said there were around 5,000 Thai labourers working in the areas hit by fighting who were being moved to safety.

- Nepal: 10 dead -

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was underway for a fifth person, the embassy added.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

- US: 9 dead, others missing -

The United States confirmed Monday the deaths of nine US citizens and said others were still unaccounted for.

"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, adding that the US was working with Israel to locate those still missing.

- Ukraine: 2 dead -

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Sunday.

- France: 2 dead, several missing -

Two French people have been killed in "Hamas's terrorist attacks against Israel", the French government said.

An MP representing French nationals overseas, Meyer Habib, said on Monday that "at least eight" French people had been killed, captured or were missing.

Habib said the father of a 26-year-old man from Bordeaux who was at the Supernova desert festival confirmed his son had been taken hostage.

- UK: 1 dead, 1 missing -

Jake Marlowe, 26, who moved to Israel from Britain two years ago, is believed to have been taken hostage while providing security at the Supernova festival.

His mother Lisa told the Jewish News site that he called her "to say all these rockets were flying over," and then later to tell her "signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you".

Israel's ambassador to Britain said there was one British citizen in Gaza, without naming the person.

A British man who was serving in the Israeli army, Nathanel Young, 20, also died in fighting with Hamas, his family said on Sunday.

- Canada: reports of 1 dead, 2 missing -

The Canadian government said on Sunday that it was trying to confirm reports that one Canadian had died and two others were missing.

- Cambodia: 1 dead -

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed.

- Germany: several hostages -

Several dual German-Israeli nationals were kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said Sunday.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk, told news outlet Der Spiegel she recognised her daughter in videos circulating online of a half-naked woman lying face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza with armed men seated around her.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the music festival.

- Brazil: 3 missing, one injured -

Brazil's foreign ministry said on Sunday that three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the festival and a fourth was being treated in hospital.

- Paraguay: 2 missing -

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay's government said, without giving details.

Paraguayan media, including La Nacion de Asuncion, said David Schvartzman and his wife Orly Pinko Schvartzman had been killed in Hamas's attack.

- Mexico: 2 hostages -

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, one man and one woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

- Colombia: 2 hostages -

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival are missing, Israel's ambassador to Colombia said on X, naming them as Ivonne Rubio and Antonio Mesias Montano.

The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

- Panama: 1 missing -

Panama's government said one of its nationals, Daryelis Denises Saez Batista, was missing.

- Ireland: 1 missing -

An Irish-Israeli woman has been confirmed missing by the Irish government.

Local media named her as 22-year-old Kim Damti, who was attending the music festival.

In the last phone call she made on Saturday morning she was running with a friend towards a car to escape rocket fire, the Irish Times newspaper reported.