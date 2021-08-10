UrduPoint.com

Foreigners Now Eligible To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In India - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Foreigners Now Eligible to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in India - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) India has allowed foreigners residing in the country to digitally sign up for COVID-19 vaccination, the country's health ministry said.

"In a landmark initiative to ensure safety from COVID-19, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take COVID-19 vaccine," the official statement reads.

Foreigners will now be able to use their passport data to register on the portal and sign up for a vaccination appointment, according to the ministry.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring the safety of foreign nationals residing in India and reducing the possibility of further transmission of the virus, the statement said.

The vaccination program in India currently covers all citizens over 18 years old.

The CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) portal was launched by the Indian Health Ministry in January 2021 at the start of the country's vaccination campaign. It was previously available only to Indian citizens.

India is second top country in the world by the number of COVID-19 cases with over 31.9 million infected since last March.

