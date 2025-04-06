Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) North Korea held its first Pyongyang International Marathon in six years on Sunday, with hundreds of runners taking to the streets of the capital and citizens cheering them on.

Foreign athletes had arrived in the city ahead of the running contest, held to celebrate the birth of its founding leader Kim Il Sung in 1912.

AFP photos showed foreign runners crossing the starting line at Kim Il Sung Stadium, some taking photos on their phones, as North Korean spectators cheered them on.

Another image showed elite North Korean and foreign runners competing on the streets of Pyongyang, with citizens lining the route appearing to cheer.

Another photo shows North Korean spectators in the stands, cheering with sticks.

The marathon is the largest international sporting event in the reclusive country.

The race offers a rare opportunity for visitors to run through the streets of the tightly controlled capital.

Images posted on the Instagram account of Simon Cockerell, general manager of Koryo Tours which organises trips for foreign amateur runners to participate, showed Pyongyang citizens gathering to watch.

"A few pics of today's Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea.

Amazing event and a race like no other," Cockerell wrote.

The last edition of the Pyongyang Marathon was held in 2019 before the pandemic, during which the nuclear-armed state sealed its borders in an effort to contain the virus.

Foreign participants are currently in the capital on a six-day trip organised by Koryo Tours, the Beijing-based travel agency which describes itself as the exclusive travel partner of the marathon.

"The Pyongyang Marathon is an extremely unique experience as it provides an opportunity to interact with locals," the Beijing-based firm said on its website.

"An experience truly like no other."

The marathon is listed on the website of global governing body World Athletics.

In 2019, around 950 foreigners took part in the race, up from roughly 450 the previous year. About 180 runners from overseas had been expected to participate this year.

"North Korea is a complex and fascinating place that intrigues many people," Cockerell recently told Australian broadcaster SBS.

"And while it is certainly not for everyone, it definitely appeals to those curious about the experience of visiting such a country and seeing what they can."