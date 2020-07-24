Foreigners Will Be Able to Apply for Visa to Russia Without Paying Consular Fee - Moscow

After the resumption of the work of Russian foreign missions, foreign citizens will be able to apply for visa to Russia without paying a consular fee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) After the resumption of the work of Russian foreign missions, foreign citizens will be able to apply for visa to Russia without paying a consular fee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Another topic that interests many people is obtaining a visa after the removal of restrictions on entry to Russia ...

Currently, the issuance of visas at Russian consular offices is temporarily suspended, as you know, based on the order of the government of our country dated March 16, 2020. After the resumption of the work of foreign missions on visa issues, foreign citizens will be given the opportunity to apply for visas without consular fees and charges to reimburse actual costs," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

However, this service will be subject to several conditions met simultaneously.