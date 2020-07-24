UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreigners Will Be Able To Apply For Visa To Russia Without Paying Consular Fee - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:36 AM

Foreigners Will Be Able to Apply for Visa to Russia Without Paying Consular Fee - Moscow

After the resumption of the work of Russian foreign missions, foreign citizens will be able to apply for visa to Russia without paying a consular fee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) After the resumption of the work of Russian foreign missions, foreign citizens will be able to apply for visa to Russia without paying a consular fee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Another topic that interests many people is obtaining a visa after the removal of restrictions on entry to Russia ...

Currently, the issuance of visas at Russian consular offices is temporarily suspended, as you know, based on the order of the government of our country dated March 16, 2020. After the resumption of the work of foreign missions on visa issues, foreign citizens will be given the opportunity to apply for visas without consular fees and charges to reimburse actual costs," Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

However, this service will be subject to several conditions met simultaneously.

Related Topics

Russia March Visa 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

26 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

4 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

5 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.