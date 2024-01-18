Open Menu

Forest, Everton Move Into FA Cup Fourth Round After Troubled Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Forest, Everton move into FA Cup fourth round after troubled week

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Nottingham Forest and Everton shrugged off the threat of a potential Premier League points deduction as they battled into the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Forest survived a scare to beat third-tier Blackpool 3-2 after extra-time, while Everton were 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace in another of the night's third-round replays.

It was a welcome tonic for Forest and Everton, who were both referred to an independent commission by the Premier League on Monday after admitting to breaches of financial rules.

The alleged breaches of the league's profitability and sustainability rules relate to the 2022-23 season and could carry a points penalty as punishment.

With Everton and Forest currently embroiled in a relegation battle, that would plunge their top-flight status into severe doubt.

Everton have already been deducted 10 points this season for exceeding the allowable loss thresholds at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Merseyside club are appealing against that sanction, which ranks as the biggest points sanction in Premier League history.

Blackpool gave Forest a huge scare before Nuno Espirito Santo's side finally advanced to the last 32.

Andrew Omobamidele put Forest in front with a close-range volley in the 16th minute after Nicolas Dominguez's corner was flicked on by Ryan Yates.

Omobamidele was making his Forest debut after signing from Norwich in September.

Danilo doubled Forest's advantage just 53 seconds after the interval.

Related Topics

Blackpool Norwich Nottingham September From Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

11 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

32 minutes ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

10 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

10 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

10 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

10 hours ago
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

10 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

10 hours ago
 ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

10 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

10 hours ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

10 hours ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

10 hours ago

More Stories From World