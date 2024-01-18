Forest, Everton Move Into FA Cup Fourth Round After Troubled Week
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Nottingham Forest and Everton shrugged off the threat of a potential Premier League points deduction as they battled into the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday.
Forest survived a scare to beat third-tier Blackpool 3-2 after extra-time, while Everton were 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace in another of the night's third-round replays.
It was a welcome tonic for Forest and Everton, who were both referred to an independent commission by the Premier League on Monday after admitting to breaches of financial rules.
The alleged breaches of the league's profitability and sustainability rules relate to the 2022-23 season and could carry a points penalty as punishment.
With Everton and Forest currently embroiled in a relegation battle, that would plunge their top-flight status into severe doubt.
Everton have already been deducted 10 points this season for exceeding the allowable loss thresholds at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
The Merseyside club are appealing against that sanction, which ranks as the biggest points sanction in Premier League history.
Blackpool gave Forest a huge scare before Nuno Espirito Santo's side finally advanced to the last 32.
Andrew Omobamidele put Forest in front with a close-range volley in the 16th minute after Nicolas Dominguez's corner was flicked on by Ryan Yates.
Omobamidele was making his Forest debut after signing from Norwich in September.
Danilo doubled Forest's advantage just 53 seconds after the interval.
