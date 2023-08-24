Open Menu

Forest Fire In NW Trkiye Under Control: Minister

A forest fire scorching Trkiye's northwestern province of Canakkale over the last two days has been brought under control, the agriculture and forestry minister said Thursday

Ibrahim Yumakli said a total of 11 villages have been evacuated and several houses were damaged by the fire.

Yumakli noted that the fire affected 4,080 hectares of land and was put out after intensive efforts.

In order to help firefighters get water to put out the flames, maritime traffic through the strait of Dardanelles, which connects the Sea of Marmara with the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, has been suspended several times.

Officials said 97 people were affected by smoke inhalation, and 37 of them have been hospitalized.

Canakkale, located on the bank of the Dardanelle Strait, is a popular tourist destination. It is home to the ancient city of Troy, which was included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list in 1998.

