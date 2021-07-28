UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Fire In Turkey's Antalya Province Injures Over 50 People - Forestry Minister

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:09 PM

Forest Fire in Turkey's Antalya Province Injures Over 50 People - Forestry Minister

The massive forest fire in Turkey's Antalya province injured at least 53 people on Wednesday, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemiril said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The massive forest fire in Turkey's Antalya province injured at least 53 people on Wednesday, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemiril said.

Earlier in the day, the provincial administration reported that the fire broke out near the Manavgat town, adding that two aircraft, 15 helicopters and other equipment were responding to the incident.

"So far, 53 people have been injured in a forest fire. During the extinguishing, one fire engine overturned, the driver was seriously injured," the minister told reporters, as broadcast on his Twitter account.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Turkey Twitter Agriculture Driver Antalya

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects several vital projects in K ..

11 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam auxiliary spillways opens to discharg ..

46 seconds ago

Sajid Sadpara makes 2nd K2 ascent, claims to secur ..

48 seconds ago

Fully Vaccinated US, EU Nationals to Skip COVID-19 ..

49 seconds ago

Tarbaila dam auxiliary spillways opened to dischar ..

4 minutes ago

Navalny-Linked Social Media Accounts Also Subject ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.