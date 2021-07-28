The massive forest fire in Turkey's Antalya province injured at least 53 people on Wednesday, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemiril said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The massive forest fire in Turkey's Antalya province injured at least 53 people on Wednesday, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemiril said.

Earlier in the day, the provincial administration reported that the fire broke out near the Manavgat town, adding that two aircraft, 15 helicopters and other equipment were responding to the incident.

"So far, 53 people have been injured in a forest fire. During the extinguishing, one fire engine overturned, the driver was seriously injured," the minister told reporters, as broadcast on his Twitter account.