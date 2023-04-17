UrduPoint.com

Forest Fire Ravages Over 2,298 Acres Of Land In Southern France - Interior Minster

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 01:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) A massive forest fire is scorching more than 930 hectares (2,298 acres) of land in the French department of Pyrenees-Orientales in the south of the country, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

"The fire has now covered more than 930 hectares in the Pyrenees-Orientales. 300 people were evacuated.

I will be there early tomorrow morning to take stock of the situation," Darmanin said on Twitter, adding that 500 firefighters and rescuers are mobilized to the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, local authorities said that the fire covered 668 hectares of land in Cerbere and Banyuls-sur-Mer communes. The department's prefect Rodrigue Furcy said, as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster, that the blaze had not yet been put out, adding that it was similar to "a summer fire."

Firefighting efforts are seriously hampered by strong winds in the area, the official added.

