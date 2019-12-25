Forest Fires Break Out in Different Regions of Georgia - Emergency Management Agency

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Dozens of rescuers attempt to put out 10 active fires, which broke out across Georgia, the press service of the country's Emergency Management Agency reported.

"In Georgia, 10 active fires [that broke out] due to dry weather were registered, there is no threat of the fire spreading to settled areas," the press service said on Tuesday.

According to the agency, about 80 firefighters were sent to extinguish a fire at the village of Organchai, near the Georgian-Armenian border, while 150 firefighters attempted to put out blazes in other nearby villages.

The agency also said that it would monitor the spread of fires over the night and called upon shepherds and hunters to exercise maximum caution to prevent fires due to dry weather conditions.