Forest Fires Engulf Northern Morocco, Over 1,000 Families Evacuated - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 02:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The northern part of Morocco has been engulfed by forest fires that have spread across at least 1,500 hectares (3,706 acres), with over 1,100 families evacuated, media reported on Friday.

The fires are currently ravaging the regions of Tetouan, Ouezzane, Larache and Taza, the Tanja24 news outlet said.

The natural disaster could be linked to a major heatwave with the country experiencing temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for several days.

The country's armed forces are involved in dealing with the fires. Four firefighting planes and various types of equipment have been deployed to the affected areas.

More Stories From World

