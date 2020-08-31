UrduPoint.com
Forest Fires In Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory Stretch To Over 320,000 Acres - Government

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:40 PM

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Fires in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory have increased by approximately 66,000 acres over the weekend, exceeding 320,000 acres, the local government said on Monday.

On Friday, the area engulfed in fire was reported to be over 260,000 acres.

"Per the latest information from the forest fire center as of 9:00 [02:00 GMT], August 31, there are 28 active fires in the territory with the accumulated area of 123,300 hectares [326,900 acres]," the government said in a statement.

The situation is currently under control, according to the authorities.

