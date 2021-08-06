(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Wildfires in the Manavgat and Gundogmus districts of Turkey's Antalya province were eventually brought under control, Minister of Forestry and Agriculture Bekir Pakdemirli announced on Friday.

A forest fire broke out in Manavgat on July 29 and then spread to all of Turkey's southern provinces, experiencing heat and strong winds for over a week.

"The fires in Manavgat and Gundogmus were brought under control," Pakdemirli wrote on Twitter.