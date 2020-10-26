UrduPoint.com
Forest Fires Under Control In 5 Argentine Provinces

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:01 PM

Forest fires under control in 5 Argentine provinces

Firefighters and volunteers have succeeded in controlling forest fires in five Argentine provinces, though wildfires continue to rage in two northern provinces Salta and Jujuy, the National Fire Management Service (SNMF) said Sunday

Two firefighting planes and 87 SNMF brigades were deployed in Jujuy as the fires threaten several areas.

Provinces where firefighters managed to control the fires included Catamarca, Cordoba, Corrientes, Entre Rios and Neuquen.

Central Cordoba province has seen a record number of forest fires so far this year that have destroyed more than 300,000 hectares, followed by Entre Rios with over 286,000 hectares destroyed, and Santiago del Estero with 29,000 hectares.

According to official reports, 95 percent of forest fires are sparked by people burning forests to prepare land for grazing, in addition to unattended bonfires and discarded cigarette butts.

Climatic factors such as lack of rainfall, high temperatures, low humidity, constant frosts and strong winds also help cause and spread fires, the agency said.

