UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formal Part Of US-Indian Trade Talks To Take Place On Friday - Indian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:02 PM

Formal Part of US-Indian Trade Talks to Take Place on Friday - Indian Foreign Ministry

US delegation has arrived in India to join trade talks with Indian officials, whose formal part is scheduled for Friday, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday, adding that New Delhi planned to engage in dialogue with Washington in a constructive and positive manner

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US delegation has arrived in India to join trade talks with Indian officials, whose formal part is scheduled for Friday, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday, adding that New Delhi planned to engage in dialogue with Washington in a constructive and positive manner.

"Informal meetings are taking place today. Formal talks will take place tomorrow," he said at a media briefing.

The decision to continue trade talks was made on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka in late June, where US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting.

"It was decided in that meeting that officials from both sides will meet to resolve all outstanding issues related to trade," Kumar added.

According to the foreign ministry's spokesman, India and the United States have issues to discuss, and the Indian approach is to engage with Washington "very constructively, in a very positive manner.

"

The US delegation is being led by Christopher Wilson who serves as Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia. The Indian side is represented by a high-ranking official from the Ministry of Commerce.

"I think it is important to keep in mind when we engage on this issue that the trajectory of the relationship remains positive, we have to keep in mind the bigger picture and within that big picture try to address all the issues which are on the table," he concluded.

India was one of the nations hit by US tariffs hikes on steel and aluminum back in 2018. Washington then withdrew tariff-free entry for certain Indian goods. In retaliation, New New Delhi also announced tariffs against US products.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Washington Narendra Modi Trump New Delhi Osaka United States Turkish Lira June 2018 Commerce Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

Revenue officers to dig out benami properties: Raj ..

4 minutes ago

Over 20 Smuggled Russian Children Died in Syria Si ..

6 minutes ago

PTI reorganization in full swing: Omar Sarfaraz Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Iraq, Jordan Discuss Prospects for Basrah-Aqaba Oi ..

8 minutes ago

Mine Hits UN Vehicle in Mali, Wounding 10 Peacekee ..

8 minutes ago

US, Canada Kick Off Program to Share Citizens' Tra ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.