Formal Part of US-Indian Trade Talks to Take Place on Friday - Indian Foreign Ministry

US delegation has arrived in India to join trade talks with Indian officials, whose formal part is scheduled for Friday, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday, adding that New Delhi planned to engage in dialogue with Washington in a constructive and positive manner

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) US delegation has arrived in India to join trade talks with Indian officials, whose formal part is scheduled for Friday, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday, adding that New Delhi planned to engage in dialogue with Washington in a constructive and positive manner.

"Informal meetings are taking place today. Formal talks will take place tomorrow," he said at a media briefing.

The decision to continue trade talks was made on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka in late June, where US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting.

"It was decided in that meeting that officials from both sides will meet to resolve all outstanding issues related to trade," Kumar added.

According to the foreign ministry's spokesman, India and the United States have issues to discuss, and the Indian approach is to engage with Washington "very constructively, in a very positive manner.

"

The US delegation is being led by Christopher Wilson who serves as Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia. The Indian side is represented by a high-ranking official from the Ministry of Commerce.

"I think it is important to keep in mind when we engage on this issue that the trajectory of the relationship remains positive, we have to keep in mind the bigger picture and within that big picture try to address all the issues which are on the table," he concluded.

India was one of the nations hit by US tariffs hikes on steel and aluminum back in 2018. Washington then withdrew tariff-free entry for certain Indian goods. In retaliation, New New Delhi also announced tariffs against US products.