Formal US-Japan Talks On Host Cost Sharing Agreement To Start Before January - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:20 AM

Formal US-Japan Talks on Host Cost Sharing Agreement to Start Before January - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Formal negotiations between the United States and Japan on a cost-sharing agreement for hosting US troops on the island nation will begin before January, Political-Military Affairs Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper said in a conference call on Monday.

"What I can tell you without going into detail is we will begin formal negotiations shortly... so if your question about formal negotiations before January, the short answer is - 'yes,'" Cooper told reporters.

Cooper said there has been a healthy exchange of views between US and Japanese officials on the cost-sharing issue during bilateral working-level talks that were launched in mid-October.

The Trump administration has increased pressure on nations hosting US bases - specifically on South Korea and Japan - to share a larger part of the financial burden. In June of 2019, then National Security Advisor John Bolton visited the two countries and demanded they both increase cost-sharing by 500 percent.

