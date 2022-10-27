UrduPoint.com

Format Of Communication Between Leaders Should Be Observed - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 10:28 PM

The format of communication between world leaders should be observed otherwise trust will be gone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday when commenting on the publication of his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron

"Negatively, I believe that there are certain formats of communication between the heads of state and they must be observed. Otherwise, trust in what the partner is doing is lost," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club.

