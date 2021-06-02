Format of Putin-Biden Talks Remains Uncertain - Russian Diplomat

The format of the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, remains uncertain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The format of the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, remains uncertain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Putin and Biden are set to hold negotiations on June 16 in Geneva.

"The format is yet to be coordinated, many other aspects are yet to be coordinated," Ryabkov told reporters, when asked which representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry will travel to Geneva for the top-level summit.