Format of Putin-Macron Communication Not Agreed Yet - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) There are no agreed formats of communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron but they can hold a phone conversation if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There were no phone conversations yesterday. There are no agreed formats of communication with Macron yet, but on the other hand, they can appear very quickly if necessary," Peskov told reporters.