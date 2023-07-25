Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the upcoming G20 summit in India, but the format of his participation is still unclear, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

"It's still unclear about the G20 (participation). We received an invitation," Ushakov told reporters, adding that Putin's visit to the summit in September is not ruled out.