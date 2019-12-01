UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Format Of Upcoming Putin-Zelenskyy Talks In Paris To Be Determined Later - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Format of Upcoming Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris to Be Determined Later - Kremlin

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) SAKHALINSK, Russia, December 1 (Sputnik) - The format of the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will be held in Paris, will be determined later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 broadcaster.

On December 9, Paris will host the summit of the Normandy Four countries - Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany - which are looking for a solution to the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Earlier on Sunday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that there was an intention to hold a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit.

"One way or another Putin and Zelenskyy will communicate. In case of Putin and Zelenskyy, that will be much more important than the setting of the meeting. Agreements on the format and the setting [of the meeting] are likely to be reached by the summit," Peskov said.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The situation has slightly de-escalated since Zelenskyy came to power in May.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Paris Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk April May December Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Emirati women have reached the highest levels of e ..

32 minutes ago

National day is living embodiment of national achi ..

47 minutes ago

48 years of achievements establish UAE as a beacon ..

1 hour ago

Indian born on 2nd December 1971 knew significance ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Union is main identity that citizens are pro ..

2 hours ago

Political participation is an integral part of com ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.