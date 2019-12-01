Format of Upcoming Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris to Be Determined Later - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) SAKHALINSK, Russia, December 1 (Sputnik) - The format of the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which will be held in Paris, will be determined later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 broadcaster.

On December 9, Paris will host the summit of the Normandy Four countries - Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany - which are looking for a solution to the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Earlier on Sunday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that there was an intention to hold a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the summit.

"One way or another Putin and Zelenskyy will communicate. In case of Putin and Zelenskyy, that will be much more important than the setting of the meeting. Agreements on the format and the setting [of the meeting] are likely to be reached by the summit," Peskov said.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The situation has slightly de-escalated since Zelenskyy came to power in May.