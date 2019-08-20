UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formation Of Sudan's Sovereign Council Drags On

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 08:41 PM

Formation of Sudan's sovereign council drags on

Sudan's transition towards civilian rule got off to a bumpy start as generals and protest leaders fell two days behind schedule Tuesday in unveiling a joint sovereign council

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan's transition towards civilian rule got off to a bumpy start as generals and protest leaders fell two days behind schedule Tuesday in unveiling a joint sovereign council.

The body will replace the transitional military council that took over from longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir when he was forced from power by relentless protests in April.

The general appeared in court sitting in a cage to face graft charges Monday, a sight that the two thirds of Sudan's 40 million inhabitants who were born under his rule could hardly have imagined.

The very first steps of the transition to civilian rule after 30 years of Bashir's regime were proving difficult however with disagreements within the protest camp holding up the formation of Sudan's new ruling body.

The line-up was due to have been announced on Sunday, in line with a deal reached between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change opposition coalition.

Related Topics

Protest Sudan April Sunday From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

GWU organises workshop on &#039;Reinforcing Women ..

15 minutes ago

UK Foreign Office Says Recent US Cruise Missile Te ..

4 minutes ago

Mozambique President Arrives in Moscow for State V ..

4 minutes ago

Training workshop held at Qilla Gujjar Singh

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved over loss of human lives in ..

4 minutes ago

Yemen separatists drive out govt troops from two c ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.