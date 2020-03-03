Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarid and ex-ambassador to Syria, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Iran's Entekhab news website reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarid and ex-ambassador to Syria, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Iran's Entekhab news website reported.

Entekhab's editor-in-chief, Mostafa Faghihi, wrote on Twitter that he was informed on Sheikholeslam's health condition.

Earlier in the day, Zarif thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for its assistance in combating the spread of the coronavirus, but said that Tehran still needed some medical equipment, including masks, surgical gowns and coronavirus test kits.

Iran has been among the Middle Eastern countries that have suffered the most from the spread of the coronavirus, with the total number of cases now over 1,500, and the death toll exceeding 60 people.

Saudi Arabia has avoided the infection for a long time.

Despite this, on Monday, Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry confirmed the first COVID-19 case that had been detected in an individual coming from Iran. The authorities added that the infected person had been isolated for quarantine.

"Within the framework of the ongoing precautionary measures, the Ministry sent an infection control team immediately to examine the citizen, and to take a sample for a laboratory examination. The sample confirmed that he was infected with the virus," the ministry said.

Other affected countries in the Gulf, North Africa and Middle East include Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Iran.