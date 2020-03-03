UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Adviser To Iran's Foreign Minister Contracts Coronavirus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Former Adviser to Iran's Foreign Minister Contracts Coronavirus - Reports

Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarid and ex-ambassador to Syria, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Iran's Entekhab news website reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Hossein Sheikholeslam, a former adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarid and ex-ambassador to Syria, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Iran's Entekhab news website reported.

Entekhab's editor-in-chief, Mostafa Faghihi, wrote on Twitter that he was informed on Sheikholeslam's health condition.

Earlier in the day, Zarif thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for its assistance in combating the spread of the coronavirus, but said that Tehran still needed some medical equipment, including masks, surgical gowns and coronavirus test kits.

Iran has been among the Middle Eastern countries that have suffered the most from the spread of the coronavirus, with the total number of cases now over 1,500, and the death toll exceeding 60 people.

Saudi Arabia has avoided the infection for a long time.

Despite this, on Monday, Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry confirmed the first COVID-19 case that had been detected in an individual coming from Iran. The authorities added that the infected person had been isolated for quarantine.

"Within the framework of the ongoing precautionary measures, the Ministry sent an infection control team immediately to examine the citizen, and to take a sample for a laboratory examination. The sample confirmed that he was infected with the virus," the ministry said.

Other affected countries in the Gulf, North Africa and Middle East include Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Iran.

Related Topics

Africa World Syria Iran Egypt Twitter Iraq Kuwait Oman Qatar Tehran Algeria Bahrain Tunisia Saudi Arabia Lebanon United Arab Emirates Morocco Middle East From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah challenges investigations by NAB, ..

2 minutes ago

Manrre Logistics Fund joins Nasdaq Dubai

16 minutes ago

Kremlin critic Navalny says personal, family bank ..

22 seconds ago

Sharjah Executive Council discusses draft law of t ..

31 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responded to 47162 calls in February

9 minutes ago

Namibia to construct 4 wind power plants in nation ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.