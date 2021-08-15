UrduPoint.com

Former Afghan Interior Minister Will Not Head Interim Government - Source To Sputnik

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The information circulated earlier in the media about the appointment of former Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali as head of interim government is false, a source in the presidential palace in Kabul told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Ali Ahmad Jalali's appointment as the head of the interim government and the arrival of Mullah Bardar in Kabul is just a rumor," the source said.

The situation in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated over the recent weeks as the Taliban (banned in Russia as terrorist) stepped up it offensive on major cities. On Sunday, the militants said they were negotiating with the government on the power transition process.

