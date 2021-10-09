Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Government

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Numerous internal problems with the administration of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in conjunction with the fallout from the US peace deal with the Taliban (banned in Russia) led to the collapse of the Afghan government, former head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said on Friday.

"I would say that there were so many flaws in our own system, there is no doubt about it. Bad elections one after another. Ghani not trusting the people, and the sense of mistrust between him and all the leaders in the country, which was him to be blamed for it in most parts," Abdullah said at the India Today Conclave 2021. "At the same time, when the United States signed a deal with the Taliban earlier, the Doha Agreement, the peace element of it was very weak."

Abdullah explained the fact that the agreement contained a precise date by which US troops promised to depart Afghanistan led to the demoralization of Afghan forces.

He also criticized the decision to agree to an unconditional withdrawal without achieving peace between the Taliban and the Afghan government first.

On Wednesday, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko said his office is investigating allegations that Ghani fled Afghanistan with millions of Dollars following the collapse of his government.

Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported on Wednesday that the presidential administration, the security directorate and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh had joined forces to siphon funds from the country's banks a week before Ghani's escape. They are alleged to have illegally transferred and laundered large sums of the money.