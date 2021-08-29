UrduPoint.com

Former Afghan Minister Says Taliban Killed Folk Singer In Baghlan Province

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have killed folk music singer Fawad Andarabi in Afghanistan's northeastern Baghlan province, the country's former interior minister, Masoud Andarabi, has said.

According to a Sputnik source in the province, Taliban militants kicked the singer out of his house in the Andarab district and killed him.

"Taliban's brutality continues in Andarab. Today they brutally killed folkloric singer, Fawad Andarabi who simply was brin[g]ing joy to this valley and its people.

As he sang here 'our beautiful valley....land of our forefathers...' will not submit to Taliban's brutality," Andarabi tweeted.

Earlier in the week, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid indicated in an interview with the New York Times that the movement may ban music in public as it is said to be forbidden in islam, although the official insisted that the Taliban will opt for persuasion rather than pressure.

The Islamist movement already has a history of clamping down on music during the first time they governed Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001.

