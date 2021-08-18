UrduPoint.com

Former Afghan President Ghani, Who Fled Country, Hospitalized In Abu Dhabi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:22 PM

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Afghanistan, is allegedly in a hospital in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi, his condition is deteriorating, Iranian agency YJC reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Afghanistan, is allegedly in a hospital in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi, his condition is deteriorating, Iranian agency YJC reported, citing sources.

It noted that Ghani had been hospitalized for treatment a few hours ago

