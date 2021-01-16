Former Afghan President Karzai, US Chargé d' Affaires Discuss Peace Process

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai held a meeting on Saturday with US Chargé d'affaires in Kabul Ross Wilson, and the sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing peace process in Doha

"Pleased to meet Ambassador Ross Wilson @USAmbKabul, the U.S. Chargé d' Affaires, today. We discussed the current situation, recent developments in the peace process and the way forward," Karzai said on Twitter.

The second round of the intra-Afghan talks started in Doha on January 5 with the aim of achieving long-lasting peace in Afghanistan, after a three-week pause for consultations on a negotiation framework that was agreed upon in the first round of talks.

The peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. In early December, Kabul and the Taliban announced that they had come to an agreement on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues.

At the same time, sporadic violence has become an everyday feature for Afghan citizens as the Taliban intends to use a conditional ceasefire as a bargaining tool in peace negotiations with the government.