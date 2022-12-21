Former Afghan President Urges Taliban to Allow Higher Education for Girls

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on Wednesday expressed his concerns over the Taliban's (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) decision to suspend higher education for girls and urged the movement to lift this restriction as soon as possible.

"Prohibition of education will harm not only progress and flourishing of Afghanistan, but also will make our country more vulnerable to poverty and dependent on foreigners," he tweeted.

He also urged the Taliban to let girls attend both schools and universities.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan prohibited girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions. The secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in September once again urged the authorities to allow girls to continue their education and expressed concerns that the ban could facilitate further deterioration of the crisis in the country, including security and poverty situation.