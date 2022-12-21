UrduPoint.com

Former Afghan President Urges Taliban To Allow Higher Education For Girls

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Former Afghan President Urges Taliban to Allow Higher Education for Girls

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on Wednesday expressed his concerns over the Taliban's (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism) decision to suspend higher education for girls and urged the movement to lift this restriction as soon as possible.

"Prohibition of education will harm not only progress and flourishing of Afghanistan, but also will make our country more vulnerable to poverty and dependent on foreigners," he tweeted.

He also urged the Taliban to let girls attend both schools and universities.

 

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Higher Education of Afghanistan prohibited girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions. The secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in September once again urged the authorities to allow girls to continue their education and expressed concerns that the ban could facilitate further deterioration of the crisis in the country, including security and poverty situation.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Hamid Karzai United Nations Education Progress September From

Recent Stories

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 ..

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 maunds tainted milk in 2022

38 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White H ..

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White House

38 minutes ago
 Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zirc ..

Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zircon to Army Needs Increasing - ..

38 minutes ago
 New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commi ..

New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commissioned Into Russian Navy - Sh ..

38 minutes ago
 vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.