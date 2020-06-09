Former Afghan Senator Shot Dead by Taliban in Eastern Logar Province - Local Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Afghan senator Abdul Wali Ahmadzai has been shot dead by Taliban militants in Pol-e Alam, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, after being kidnapped, a spokesman for the provincial governor said on Tuesday

According to Deedar Lawang, the ex-senator was abducted by the group members on Monday night while visiting a village near Pol-e Alam to attend his sister's funeral.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Wali Ahamadzai was the representative of the Logar province in the upper house of the Afghan parliament during former President Hamid Karzai's first term.