Former Afghan Troops Joining IS In Northern Provinces - Russian Deputy Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Some former Afghan government troops in northern provinces are joining the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"There is information that there is movement in the northern provinces of Afghanistan consisting of some former government forces from the Army and the Special Forces and joining IS. This is a similar picture to the one that we saw in Iraq," Gennady Kuzmin said.

The diplomat also pointed out that the United Sates and its allies leaving "huge stocks" of modern weapons and technology after their withdrawal from Afghanistan allowed terrorists to significantly increase their capabilities.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over Afghanistan last August, prompting the government in Kabul to collapse. The same month, American and NATO troops competed their withdrawal from the country.

