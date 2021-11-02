UrduPoint.com

Former Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani To Release Records Of Talks With Khalilzad

2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:07 PM

Former Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad

First Vice President of the previous Afghan administration, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself acting president after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover, urged the former leader of the country, Ashraf Ghani, to release the records of conversations with the former US representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad about the peace process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) First Vice President of the previous Afghan administration, Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself acting president after the Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover, urged the former leader of the country, Ashraf Ghani, to release the records of conversations with the former US representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad about the peace process.

Saleh wrote on Twitter that Khalilzad allegedly "smilingly lobbying" for the Taliban movement (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and the Haqqani Network (a terrorist group, banned in Russia). The former vice president also accused Khalilzad of concealing "secret annexes" to the Doha agreement, which the US signed with the Taliban in 2020.

"I call on @ashrafghani to release the tapes (esp Jul/Aug) of the conversations with Khalilzad & other relevant foreign diplmts on peace process to counter the growing propaganda that it was & is all the Afghan fault.

I know these tapes exist & hope you have them" Saleh tweeted.

In July and August, Khalilzad participated in negotiations in various formats on the situation in Afghanistan. In particular, he called on the Taliban to stop their offensive in the country.

The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on August 15. On August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On September 7, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

