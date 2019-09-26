UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Afghan Vice President Warns Lack Of Election Independence May Deepen Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Former Afghan Vice President Warns Lack of Election Independence May Deepen Crisis

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Former Vice President Yunus Qanuni, an ally of ex-President Hamid Karzai, said on Wednesday, amid preparations for Saturday's presidential vote, that the lack of independence in the election could exacerbate the country's political crisis.

"We are not opposed to the election process, but opportunities for peace should not be harmed. We know that the commissioners of the election commissions have been threatened and their independence is under question," Qanuni said at a meeting of a Karzai-led group in Kabul.

Karzai himself noted that there still were opportunities for peace and that elections did not damage this process.

"Our main demand is for the Taliban to join the Afghans in peace talks; peace is essential to the elections. Massacres and imposed wars in the country should end," Karzai said.

Also on Wednesday, the election commission had a joint meeting with the country's Interior Ministry to discuss preparations for the election.

"There are strong security measures in all provinces, but elections will be held at only 432 polling locations," Deputy Interior Minister Khushal Sadat said.

The election commission's director, Hawa Alam Nuristani, gave her assurances that the necessary infrastructure would be operational by election day.

"All the sensitive and insensitive materials and biometric systems are sent to the polling centers and districts of the province for voting," she said.

The Interior Ministry also assured that it had set up a security plan for all provinces and urged citizens to cast their ballots without any fear.

All campaigning ahead of the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for this Saturday, was to be ceased at 12:00 a.m. (19:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Interior Ministry Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Threatened Independence All

Recent Stories

KW&SB fulfill its duty to supply water to every ho ..

41 minutes ago

Senior minister directs to identify sites in merge ..

48 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for provision of better med ..

48 minutes ago

Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes to Re ..

48 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs BHC to review regularisation ..

41 minutes ago

Alternate traffic routes, parking, diversion for P ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.