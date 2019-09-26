Former Afghan Vice President Warns Lack of Election Independence May Deepen Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Former Vice President Yunus Qanuni, an ally of ex-President Hamid Karzai, said on Wednesday, amid preparations for Saturday's presidential vote, that the lack of independence in the election could exacerbate the country's political crisis.

"We are not opposed to the election process, but opportunities for peace should not be harmed. We know that the commissioners of the election commissions have been threatened and their independence is under question," Qanuni said at a meeting of a Karzai-led group in Kabul.

Karzai himself noted that there still were opportunities for peace and that elections did not damage this process.

"Our main demand is for the Taliban to join the Afghans in peace talks; peace is essential to the elections. Massacres and imposed wars in the country should end," Karzai said.

Also on Wednesday, the election commission had a joint meeting with the country's Interior Ministry to discuss preparations for the election.

"There are strong security measures in all provinces, but elections will be held at only 432 polling locations," Deputy Interior Minister Khushal Sadat said.

The election commission's director, Hawa Alam Nuristani, gave her assurances that the necessary infrastructure would be operational by election day.

"All the sensitive and insensitive materials and biometric systems are sent to the polling centers and districts of the province for voting," she said.

The Interior Ministry also assured that it had set up a security plan for all provinces and urged citizens to cast their ballots without any fear.

All campaigning ahead of the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for this Saturday, was to be ceased at 12:00 a.m. (19:30 GMT) on Wednesday.