Former Aide Accuses New York Governor Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by Lindsey Boylan, who worked as the deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor from 2015 to 2018.

Boylan is currently running for the office of Manhattan Borough president.

"Yes, [Governor Andrew Cuomo] sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years," Boylan tweeted.

The Wall Street Journal, which ran the story on Sunday, reported that Boylan has not responded to requests to elaborate on her accusations. The former NY official later said that she would not discuss the issue with the press.

"There is simply no truth to these claims," Cuomo's spokeswoman Caitlin Girouard said as quoted by the WSJ.

According to the newspaper, which cited an unnamed source, there were no formal complaints from Boylan against the governor during her tenure as a state official.